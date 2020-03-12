Image caption Richard Edwards has been struck off the teaching register

A clarinet teacher engaged in unlawful sexual activity with a 15-year-old student, a teaching council has found.

Richard Edwards, 70, of Anglesey, had denied being naked with the girl during an overnight music trip in 1997.

A fitness to practise hearing in Wrexham found his behaviour was sexually motivated.

The Education Workforce Council concluded his behaviour constituted serious unacceptable conduct and struck him from the teaching register.

The woman told the panel she had been alone with Mr Edwards in a room at youth hostel in Conwy during the trip.

She said they had taken their clothes off, kissed and engaged in sexual activity - which she told police about in 1999 and 2017.

He also told her he loved her, she added.

The hearing was also told Mr Edwards used innuendo during music lessons and encouraged students to drink alcohol on trips.

'Abuse of trust'

In a brief statement to the hearing, Mr Edwards said he had not received any child protection training during the 1990s which, he said, would benefited him "enormously".

"I have had a successful career, although it doesn't feel like it sitting here today," he said.

The panel concluded the serious unacceptable professional conduct was "fundamentally incompatible" with remaining registered with the Education Workforce Council.

It added his behaviour was aggravated by the findings of sexual misconduct with a person under 16, abuse of trust, concealment of his actions, a lack of insight and regret, and a pattern of misconduct.

Mr Edwards, who has not worked for two years, can re-apply to join the register in 10 years.