Image copyright Family photo Image caption Six men and a 16-year-old boy are accused of murdering Harry Baker

The ex-girlfriend of a man accused of the murder of a 17-year-old boy has told a jury he confessed during a phone call to stabbing the teenager.

Harry Baker's body was found at a freight container port in Barry Docks, Vale of Glamorgan, on 28 August.

Jessica Davies, the ex-partner of Leon Clifford, told Newport Crown Court: "He said he stabbed him."

Mr Clifford, 22, admits manslaughter but denies murder. Five other men and a 16-year-old boy also deny murder.

Mr Clifford told police he climbed into the compound and stabbed Harry, who was from Cardiff, the court heard.

'Unusual behaviour'

Giving evidence, Ms Davies said her then boyfriend went out on the night of 27 August and did not return home until late the next day.

She described this as unusual behaviour, as he had never stayed out all night before without her knowing. When she heard about the murder in Barry Docks, she said she confronted him about it in a series of phone calls.

Mr Clifford initially said he had only hit Harry, Ms Davies said, but in the their third phone call he admitted stabbing the teenager.

A second witness, Whitley Andrews, said she was with Ms Davies when she made the phone calls.

"I heard him say, 'I stabbed Harry twice'," she told the court.

The court has heard that Harry was involved in a drug feud and was killed in a "swift, bloody and merciless knife attack" after a chase through Barry.

The other defendants are Raymond Thompson, 47, Lewis Evans, 61, Ryan Palmer, 33, Peter McCarthy, 36, all from Barry, and Leon Symons, 21, of no fixed address. The 16-year-old boy cannot be named.

The trial continues.