Image copyright South Wales Fire and Rescue Service Image caption It is thought the cat became trapped overnight before being discovered on Monday morning

A cat freed after being trapped between two walls has been reunited with her owners.

Fire crews were called in when Max the cat became stuck in a 7cm (3in) gap at a property in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The RSPCA was alerted to the plight of Max on Monday, and it is thought she could have been stuck since the previous night.

The animal charity said it was "delighted" to report Max was now back relaxing at home.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Max is back home - and getting some TLC from her owners

RSPCA officials said Max's owners were able to collect her on Monday evening, after she was given the all-clear following her ordeal at the property in Sully.

The rescue required bricks to be removed from a wall.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said she could reach her hands to Max but there had been no room to get the cat - who was "well and truly stuck" - out.