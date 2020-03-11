A worker at at the Office for National Statistics has tested positive for the coronavirus

Bosses said the Newport office remained open and the company was "taking appropriate steps to protect the well-being" of staff.

Nine new cases were confirmed in Wales on Tuesday, taking the total to 15.

"We will continue to monitor our operations in the line with official public health and government guidance," said an ONS statement.

Meanwhile, Llanedeyrn Health Centre in Cardiff said it was advised to close by Public Health Wales (PHW) on Wednesday due to a "suspected" case of coronavirus,

It said calls were being diverted to its Llanrumney branch.

Wales' chief medical officer said seven of the nine new infections were identified following a resident in the Neath Port Talbot area contracting the virus.

Image copyright Swansea Bay University Health Board Image caption A drive-through testing centre in a former playing field changing rooms off the M4 in Swansea

The other two new cases are from Carmarthenshire and had recently returned from northern Italy.

More than 630 people have already been tested for the virus, according to PHW.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is the latest to announce it has opened two Coronavirus Testing Units (CTUs) in Cardigan and Carmarthen.

It said they could allow the "health service to undertake far more tests than can be accommodated through home testing alone".

The first drive-thru test centre was opened in Wrexham last week.