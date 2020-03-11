Image copyright AFP Image caption Emiliano Sala had just signed for Cardiff City when he died in a plane crash

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of footballer Emiliano Sala will face no further action.

The Argentine striker was killed in plane crash along with pilot David Ibbotson just two days after signing for Cardiff City in January 2019.

In June, Dorset Police arrested a 64-year-old man from north Yorkshire.

The force said it would "not be seeking a formal charging decision by the CPS in relation to homicide offences".

Det Insp Simon Huxter said: "We have carried out a detailed examination into the circumstances of Mr Sala's death, this has been a complex investigation involving the examination of a large amount of evidence and in liaison with a range of organisations.

"An investigation into the operation of the flight continues and this is being led by the CAA and therefore it would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment at this time."

He said Mr Sala's family had been updated.

Sala, 28, had been travelling from Nantes to Cardiff on 21 January 2019 when the plane he was in lost contact with air traffic control north of Guernsey.

His body was recovered in February but Mr Ibbotson's has not been found.