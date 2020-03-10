Image caption Sioned Wyn Williams: "I don't want other families to feel how we feel"

A 5,400-name petition calling for improvements on a road where there have been fatal crashes has been presented to the Welsh Assembly.

Sioned Wyn Williams whose baby daughter and sister died on the A487 near Gellilydan, Gwynedd, two years ago delivered it to Cardiff Bay on Tuesday.

The family of another woman who died in a crash on the same road last year also helped to organise the petition.

The Welsh Government has introduced a 40mph speed limit on the road.

"I don't want other families to feel how we feel," said Ms Williams.

"There's 40 [mph] signs up but...people pass them without thinking."

Ms Williams wants to see average speed cameras installed.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mili Wyn Ginniver and her aunt Anna Williams died in a crash

Six-month-old Mili Wyn Ginniver and Anna Williams, 22, both died instantly in the crash in January 2018 while Sioned Wyn Williams, who was driving, was critically injured.

Fflur Green, 24, who was described as "beautiful" and "hard-working", died in another crash on the road in July.

The Welsh Government has introduced a 40mph speed limit on the road along with new safety fencing, and work to resurface the road and improve road markings is due to take place.

The Welsh Assembly Petitions Committee will now consider the petition.