Nine more individuals in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus, health officials confirmed on Tuesday evening.

It brings the number of cases in the country to 15, after the first case was confirmed in Swansea 12 days ago.

Wales' chief medical officer said seven of the new infections were identified following a resident in the Neath Port Talbot area contracting the virus.

The further two cases are unrelated, and are in people who have recently returned from northern Italy.

Earlier on Tuesday, a call centre in Cardiff was closed after an individual there was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Sky contact centre was evacuated at 14:30 GMT, and will remain shut until Thursday, while it undergoes a deep clean.