Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This year's SXSW in Texas has been cancelled

A special gig to showcase six Welsh bands will be held in Cardiff after an American festival they were to perform at was axed over coronavirus fears.

The South By Southwest (SXSW) event was due to kick off on Friday in Texas, and the Welsh artists were being taken to the US by the Focus Wales festival.

Money raised by the Cardiff show will go to the bands, who have been left out of pocket after SXSW was cancelled.

The event will be streamed live to music industry professionals in the US.

"The decision to cancel South By Southwest has been absolutely crushing for the acts," said Neal Thompson, one of the co-founders of Focus Wales, an international festival held in Wrexham for emerging bands.

"It would have been a career highlight for them, and we all want to do something to help them out."

The six acts will now perform at Cardiff's iconic Clwb Ifor Bach next Wednesday, 18 March.

Image copyright Focus Wales

"We've been in touch with all those out in the States who were going to come to see them in Austin, and we will be streaming the gigs directly to them," said Thompson.

"We might not be able to get to Texas - but we can at least still make sure the US promoters and industry get to see these amazing bands and artists."

William Dickins, drummer for Cardiff band Rosehip Teahouse, said he and other bands have been left counting the cost for an event they can no longer attend.

"We all put in a good few hundred pounds each from our own pockets," said Mr Dickins, who added that they had paid their own airfare.

"We basically extinguished all of that. It's quite gutting and upsetting to know we've lost most of that."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption SXSW helped catapult Welsh act Catfish And The Bottlemen to international fame

Focus Wales organisers said they were keeping a close eye on the latest advice on coronavirus, but their festival in May was "full steam ahead".

The international showcase event held in Wrexham is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, with more than 250 bands and artists playing to over 15,000 music fans and industry insiders.