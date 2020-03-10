Image copyright Family photo Image caption Cyran Stewart died after being crushed by furniture in Walkabout's service lift

A company which pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations uncovered after a worker was crushed to death in a lift has been fined £48,000.

Cyran Stewart, 20, was in a lift at the Walkabout bar in Swansea when a chair got stuck, trapping him against a wall.

Stonegate Pubs admitted four breaches of lifting equipment regulations and one of safety management.

Swansea Magistrates' Court heard the lifts had been reported faulty 37 times before Mr Stewart's death in 2014.

An inquest held in January 2018 concluded Mr Stewart's death was accidental. The jury was told staff at the venue in Wind Street, which closed in January, had previously got stuck in the lift but had not reported it.

Mr Stewart, originally from Shifnal, Shropshire, had stacked chairs into the lift on 24 February 2014, meaning the safety gate could not be closed.

The leg of one chair had got stuck on a ground floor ledge, causing furniture to shift and trap him against the inside wall.

He died of his injuries four days later.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Walkabout bar in Swansea's Wind Street closed in January

Stonegate Pubs - which bought former Walkabout owners Intertain in 2016 - pleaded guilty at Swansea Magistrates' Court in January to five charges brought by Swansea council.

At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, the court heard between 20 March 2011 and 20 December 2013 the lifts at Walkabout were reported as faulty and in need of repair 37 times.

Craig Davies, representing Swansea council, said the lift was supposed to be inspected every six months but the last thorough examination took place in January 2011, 962 days before Mr Stewart's accident.

An expert witness report from the Health and Safety Executive stated the lifts had missed six-monthly thorough examinations and it was "in poor condition" and should not have been used until it had been examined and certified.

The charges against Stonegate Pubs do not relate to Mr Stewart's death.

'Totally destroyed'

His mother Elizabeth Galbraith told BBC Wales the sentence "virtually ripped my heart again".

She said: "My son Cyran did not die in a freak accident that could not be foreseen or prevented, but in an incident similar to several others that had previously occurred and about which I believe management and supervisors were aware."

She said if incidents had been reported to health and safety consultants, action could have been taken "to prevent my son from being in that situation in the first place and prevented his death".

She added: "My life has been totally destroyed and the closeness of my family has been pulled apart."

Hilda Palmer from the group Families Against Corporate Killers (Fack) called the sentence disappointing.

"I think it's very low for something as serious as this," she said.

"[Employers are] under a duty to make sure that they prevent workers from being exposed to risk…and that includes things like making sure lifts and other dangerous equipment like that is properly maintained, properly looked after and that people use it in the right way."

Elizabeth Tremayne, representing Stonegate Pubs, said the company's safety procedures had not worked on this occasion, adding there was "genuine regret" about what had happened and procedures had been changed.

The charges were four counts of breaching Lifting Operations and Lifting Regulations 1998 legislation and one of breaching Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999.