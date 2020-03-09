M4 closed after crash between Sarn and Pencoed
- 9 March 2020
Part of the M4 has been closed after a car overturned after crashing into the central reservation.
South Wales Police said emergency services were at the eastbound incident between junction 36 for Sarn and junction 35 for Pencoed in Bridgend county.
The force said the road had been closed and would remain so for some time.
Inrix said lorries diverting through Bridgend were struggling with a low bridge on Cowbridge Street.
It reported a large amount of trapped traffic within the closure.