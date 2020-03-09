Image copyright Google Image caption The Welsh Language Commissioner found the council had not considered the effect the closure would have on opportunities to use Welsh

A council has been criticised for failing to consider the impact closing a Welsh medium primary school would have on the language.

Welsh Language Commissioner Aled Roberts found Swansea council broke seven Welsh language standards when consulting over the closure of Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Felindre.

An investigation was prompted by a complaint from a member of the public.

He said his ruling would not change the outcome for the now closed school.

He added: "But it will ensure that in future they will consider and consult fully on the effect a change in policy might have on the Welsh language."

He found the council had not considered the effect the closure would have on opportunities to use Welsh or sought opinions on the possible effects in a consultation document.

He said the authority had been given enforcement action points it must follow, including amending consultation documents and creating a clear guideline for officers.

The Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011 established a legal framework to impose a statutory duty on public bodies to ensure Welsh is treated no less favourably than English.