Image copyright Getty Images/Met Office Image caption Weather warnings are in place across Wales

Heavy rain is affecting parts of Wales still recovering from flooding from Storm Dennis.

Flood warnings are in place with wet and windy weather expected to continue until Tuesday afternoon.

Rain is causing travel disruption with rail delays, restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge and A55 Britannia Bridge linking Anglesey to the mainland, while flooding has closed the A483 in Brecon.

A yellow "be alert" rain warning is in place until midday.

An amber "be prepared" rain warning for Powys and Ceredigion is in place until 10:00 GMT with forecasters expecting up to 100mm to fall.

That was expected to cause "fast-flowing rivers and deep flood water, causing danger to life", the Met Office warned.

Transport for Wales has warned of rail delays through Aberdare, Mountain Ash and between Cardiff and Bridgend at Llanharan, due to heavy rain flooding lines.

The downpours follow Wales' wettest February on record after storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge battered the UK.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said communities along the River Severn were "likely to be impacted with localised flooding and possible significant impacts, with traffic and travel disruption likely".

It said staff had been making preparations, such has checking defences and ensuring culverts remained free of blockages.

"With ground conditions still very saturated, there's scope for flooding on roads across Wales, as water runs off saturated fields," said Jeremey Parr, head of flood and incident risk management.

That yellow warning covers parts of Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.