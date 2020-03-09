Public toilets which were closed by Pembrokeshire County Council are to reopen after "complaints" were made.

It comes after Fishguard Town Council pledged £9,000 annually to help the county council cover the costs of maintaining public toilets in the area.

However, the toilets on West Street, which closed last year, will re-open on a pay-to-use basis from this spring.

Pembrokeshire's cabinet agreed the plans on Monday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A report to the cabinet said the town council had received an "unacceptable number of complaints from residents and visitors surrounding the closure".

The toilets were closed, along with a facility in Parc y Shwt, following the opening of a new centralised toilet adjacent to the bus station on the new road development, Ffordd Yr Efail.