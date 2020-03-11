Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The biggest rise for 2020-21 is just under 7%, compared to nearly 10% in 2019/20

Council tax bills in most parts of Wales will not be going up by as much as last year, due to increased funding from the Welsh Government.

Tax rises in April 2020 will range from 2.85% in Rhondda Cynon Taf to 6.95% in Newport and Wrexham, although those two counties charge less than most.

The Welsh Government said it was its best council settlement for a decade, but claimed public services had been "deprived" of cash due to UK austerity.

The Treasury has been asked to comment.

Core funding from the Welsh Government covers between two-thirds and three-quarters of each council's spending.

The rest comes from council tax, and other income such as fees and direct charges for council-run services.

From April 2020, every county council in Wales will see its core funding increase by more than enough to cover inflation - with increases ranging from 5.4% in Newport to 3% in Monmouthshire.

Image caption Councils fund schools, care services, waste collections and some local transport

A spokesman for the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) said: "Local government in Wales welcomed the best settlement in 12 years at the end of last year, representing a very welcome commitment by Welsh Government to essential local services.

"However, it does not undo the damage wrought on services by a decade of austerity, nor does it totally cover financial pressures which, next year alone, will stand at £254m," he added, referring to the shortfall between council budgets and what they believed they needed to spend.

Newport council leader Jane Mudd has defended setting the joint-biggest council tax increase in Wales, saying it would pay for "much-needed help and support to some of the most disadvantaged in our society", with schools and social care named as top priorities.

Image caption These figures do not include charges for police or town and community councils

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "The settlement we have been able to provide local authorities this year is the best in more than 10 years.

"This is in recognition of local government's role as a critical partner for us, with others, in our national mission to improve education, provide the social care services people need, in combating poverty, delivering a step change in social housing and creating vibrant and sustainable local communities.

"This follows a decade of UK government austerity, which has deprived our public services of the vital resources they need to serve the people of Wales."

Image copyright Susan Powell Image caption Pembrokeshire charges the lowest council tax of any county council in Wales

Pembrokeshire will still have the lowest bills for for each type of property - £1,147 this year for Band D.

While Rhondda Cynon Taf and Neath Port Talbot will once again see the smallest increases, they are among the councils charging the most for each property band.

Charges for the police and - in areas that have them - town and community councils can add about £300 a year to a household's bill.