Image caption Meredydd Francis is a former captain of semi-professional team RGC 1404

A former rugby player who admitted grabbing a police officer's testicles during an attack has been jailed.

Meredydd Francis, 26, assaulted PC Richard Priamo after he was called to his home in Southsea, Wrexham, to arrest Francis on 3 August.

Francis was previously captain of the Rygbi Gogledd Cymru team.

Judge Niclas Parry said Francis, who pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm, was a "powerful man with an explosive temper". He was jailed for 21 months.

Francis had thrown traffic officer PC Priamo in a "dump tackle" and punched and kicked him until he lost consciousness, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption PC Richard Priamo thanked people for their support after he was released from hospital

PC Priamo had deployed his Taser three times during the attack but was unable to subdue Francis.

He said: "You are a powerful man with an explosive temper you cant control, who is prone to irrational violence.

"You went from calm to raging bull in a split-second in a ferocious and prolonged attack in which you effectively dump tackled the officer on to concrete."