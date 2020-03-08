Police dog rescued after being swept away in River Taff
A police dog has been rescued after being swept away in the River Taff during a training exercise in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
South Wales Police tweeted to say Shelley the black Labrador jumped in between Upper Boat and Rhydyfelin, near Pontypridd, on Sunday.
But they later confirmed a member of the public had rescued her in Treforest.
"She's happy to be back home," the force added on Twitter.
Look whose been found, she soaking and shaken but safe and well. 🥳💙🥳💙— South Wales Police (@swpolice) March 8, 2020
To the kind lady who found and sat with her, stroking her through a fence until officers arrived - thank you.
If you retweeted our post or offered to help in the search - thank you. 🥰
^cy pic.twitter.com/Lrq6K67pRh
