Two more people in Wales have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number in Wales to four.

The two latest cases are members of the same household in Pembrokeshire who had travelled back from northern Italy, Wales' Chief Medical Officer said.

Both individuals have been in self-isolation since their return to Wales and are being managed in a "clinically appropriate setting".

Public Health Wales (PHW) said it was identifying their close contacts.

"The public can be assured that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents," said Dr Giri Shankar, from PHW.

"Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public."