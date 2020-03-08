Image caption There was anger from some residents over the planning of the Glasdir estate in the wake of flooding 2012

Plans for an affordable housing development in Ruthin should go ahead despite hundreds of objections, planners have said.

About 300 people have signed a petition calling on Denbighshire councillors to reject the application for 77 properties beside the Glasdir estate.

Glasdir suffered severe flooding in 2012 and opponents say the plan could cause more flooding.

But planning officers say permission should be allowed.

The application by Clwyd Alyn Housing would see bungalows, semi-detached and detached houses built alongside the existing Glasdir estate.

Ruthin town council has welcomed the provision of affordable housing, but wants five properties next to Rhos Street Primary School's playground to be removed from the plan.

Those against the proposal, many of whom live on the Glasdir estate, argue here is not demand for so many affordable properties.

'Need for housing'

They say the the increased traffic would be a hazard for people making their way to and from the school, while also blocking any future extension to the school playground.

They have been backed by Clwyd West AM Darren Millar and Chris Johnson, chairman of the school's governors.

Officers recommended the scheme, on land allocated for housing in the area's Local Development Plan, should go ahead.

In a report to Denbighshire's planning committee, which meets on Wednesday, planning officers said they had expressed reservations about the "design approach".

But they said "these concerns have to be balanced against the need for housing, in particular the need for additional affordable housing within the county, and the fact there are no technical highway or drainage objections".