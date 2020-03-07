Weather warning for rain issued for mid Wales
- 7 March 2020
A Met Office weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of mid and north-west Wales on Monday and Tuesday.
The yellow warning for rain covers a large area of mid Wales, including Builth Wells and Machynlleth in Powys and parts of Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
The Met Office said some of the wettest spots may see between 50 and 80mm (2 to 3.1in) of rain.
The warning starts at 12:00 GMT on Monday and will remain in place until midday on Tuesday.