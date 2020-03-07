Image caption More than 20,000 people in the UK have been tested for coronavirus

A new symptom checker for suspected coronavirus has been launched online by the Welsh NHS as attempts continue to halt the spread of the virus.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the online service should be the "first port of call" as the NHS 111 telephone lines are "very busy".

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the UK rose to 164 on Friday.

Two people have tested positive for the virus in Wales and health experts have said they "expect more cases".

Image caption A "drive-through" testing centre has been set up in Wrexham county

The online symptom checker, on the NHS Wales website, already provides advice for a wide range of conditions from tooth ache to stomach pain.

The service asks questions about the area where a person lives and what symptoms they are experiencing, before giving advice about what to do next.

On Friday, a "drive-through" testing centre was launched in Rossett, Wrexham, for patients in north Wales.

The makeshift facility - in an old car park for an old medical clinic - will allow people to be tested for the virus without leaving their cars.

It is expected to be the first of many drive-through testing centres in Wales.

Image copyright NHS Wales Image caption The symptom checker gives advice to people who believe they may have the virus

A woman in her 70s became the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday and precautions to curb the spread of the disease have continued apace.

Another fatality was confirmed on Friday night as tests showed a man in his early 80s, who had underlying health conditions, had coronavirus when he died on Thursday.

More than 100,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide and over 3,400 deaths, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University. The majority of cases and deaths are in China, where the virus first emerged in December.

What else is happening?

Train operator Transport for Wales (TfW) said it will stock up on extra hand sanitisers and protective equipment for employees, and is "reviewing" its cleaning systems.

Meanwhile, ministers at the Church in Wales have been urged no to share chalices during communion and to use "non-physical" ways of sharing the peace in church.

Coffee chain Starbucks has banned the use of reusable cups in its branches.