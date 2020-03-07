Image caption Flooding affected hundreds of homes and businesses last month

Householders affected by flooding will not have to pay council tax for up to a year in Swansea.

Council leader Rob Stewart said a six-month exemption would apply to flooded properties, or a 12-month exemption if people had to move out due to damage.

About 40 properties were flooded by Storm Dennis in Gorseinon, with more in Penllergaer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Elsewhere, Rhondda Cynon Taff was hard hit with 500 homes flooded.