Image caption Mr Foden said he had worked at Ysgol Friars for more than 20 years

A head teacher facing claims he bullied staff has been described as a "pussycat" at a disciplinary hearing.

Neil Foden's fitness to practise hearing heard the Gwynedd school leader "is a very caring person" who "treats everybody equally".

His deputy told the hearing Mr Foden had turned Ysgol Friars in Bangor into one of north Wales' top schools.

Mr Foden denies unacceptable professional conduct in his treatment of staff between 2014 and 2016.

At the Education Workforce Council hearing in Ewloe, deputy Mr Healy said his boss was often described "as looking like a nightclub bouncer".

"But underneath there's a very caring person", he said.

Going on to describe Ysgol Friars, one of Wales' oldest schools, Mr Healy said it was "a place where staff enjoy working, feel supported, and are able to get on with their teaching".

He added that Mr Foden was "very professional" in his treatment of staff.

The hearing was adjourned to a date to be confirmed later in the year.