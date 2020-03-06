Image copyright tomandsteve Image caption Men's football activities have been suspended at the university

Men's football has been suspended at a university, amid allegations of an "initiation" ceremony.

A complaint made to the Cardiff University's Students' Union concerning the men's football club is being investigated.

The union said the reports were "very disappointing" and that "peer pressuring or humiliation" would not be tolerated.

All men's football activities at the university have been suspended.

'No place for humiliation'

In a statement the Students' Union said: "The reports that we have received are very disappointing and have highlighted that behaviour within the club appears to have breached the University Student Behaviour Procedure, the Athletic Union Sports Club Behavioural Policy and BUCS regulations.

"Any student found to be in breach of these codes will be subject to disciplinary action.

The Students' Union is clear that there is no place for social activity that may involve, dangerous or inappropriate behaviour, peer pressuring or humiliation of team members."

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: "We are aware of an alleged initiation involving members of the university's men's football club.

"As a result, the Students' Union has suspended all men's football activity, including fixtures, training and social activity subject to the outcome of a joint university investigation.

"Initiations or similar behaviour have no place at Cardiff University. If the reports are in any way accurate, the Athletic Union and university will take appropriate disciplinary action against the individuals involved."