Image copyright Ian Lovell Image caption Daniel Preece is a former Wales Youth rugby international

A former police constable jailed for perverting the course of justice will not be allowed to return to policing.

Daniel Preece was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison in September 2019, after crashing his car while drunk then claiming his brother had been driving.

Preece, a former Wales Youth rugby international, resigned from Gwent Police in February last year.

Following a special case hearing on Wednesday, his details be added to the College of Policing's Barred List.

This means Preece, from Brynmawr, will be prevented from returning to any policing role in the future.

The hearing at Cardiff Central Police Station was chaired by Chief Constable Matt Jukes of South Wales Police.

'Public confidence'

Preece's conduct was found to breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

The hearing found that the breaches amounted to gross misconduct and that Preece would have been dismissed from the force had he not resigned.

Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said: "Former officer Preece has been convicted of a criminal offence and his behaviour contradicts the high standards we expect of all our staff whether on or off duty.

"The purpose of the police misconduct process is not just to hold officers to account for their actions; it is to maintain public confidence in the police service, uphold high standards, deter misconduct and protect the public.

"Therefore, it is right that we have continued with these proceedings to ensure that former officer Preece is unable to return to a role in policing in the future."