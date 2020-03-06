Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chalices with communion wine help recall the last supper, where Jesus ate bread and wine and instructed his disciples to do the same in memory of him

Church ministers have been urged not to share chalices during communion in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The Church in Wales issued the guidance on Friday, after a second case was confirmed in Wales, although chalices will continue to be taken individually.

It comes as the total number of UK coronavirus cases hit 116.

The guidance also urges people to use "non-physical" ways of sharing the Peace, instead of handshakes, hugs or kisses.

Announcing the fresh guidance, the Church in Wales said: "Public administration of the chalice should cease in the Church in Wales until further notice.

"The Chalice must continue to be prepared and consecrated in the usual way, but the celebrant alone should receive from the chalice."

On its website, the church posted a video showing people British Sign Language for "peace be with you" as an alternative to physical methods of sharing the Peace.

A woman in her 70s became the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday and precautions to curb the spread of the disease have continued apace.

With Wales in a containment phase, chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton has said he expected to see more cases.

What is Holy Communion?

Holy Communion is a sacrament accepted by almost all Christians.

In some churches, the person who takes the leading role in the ceremony is called the celebrant.

A re-enactment of the Last Supper, people taking part drink a sip of wine (or grape juice) and eat a tiny piece of some form of bread, both of which have been consecrated.

Different churches have different ways of doing this, and different ways of understanding what it means, and what spiritual events are happening at the time.

