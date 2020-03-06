Fatal crash pair jailed after causing teen's death

Image copyright BBC/Family photo Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of the crash that killed Olivia Alkir

Two teenagers have been jailed for five years after admitting causing the death of a 17-year-old girl as they raced their cars.

Olivia Alkir, from Efenechtyd, Denbighshire, died after a two-car crash on the B5105 on 27 June.

She was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which crashed at about 19:30 BST.

Thomas Quick, 18, from Clawddnewydd, and a 17-year-old boy from Dyffryn Clwyd, both pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving at Mold Crown Court.

The defendants also pleaded guilty to four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Quick was not directly involved in the collision, but was "repeatedly racing" with the 17-year-old driver, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The 17-year-old's car crashed with another car coming in the other direction between Clawddnewydd and Ruthin, leaving the passengers of the other vehicle, Dylan Jones and his mother Anwen, with serious injuries.

Olivia was a "fun-loving, wise, ambitious individual" who was "loved by all who knew her", her family said in a statement last year.