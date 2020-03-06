Image copyright Family photo Image caption Eunice Stallard "embodies the essence" of the purple plaques

For 30 years she campaigned for peace and nuclear disarmament, and now one of the original Greenham Common protesters is to be honoured.

When cruise missiles were delivered to the US air base in Berkshire in 1981, tens of thousands protested.

Among the first was Eunice Stallard of Ystradgynlais, Powys, who marched 100 miles to found the women's peace camp outside the base.

A purple plaque will be unveiled on Friday in her hometown as a tribute.

It was the height of the Cold War and Ms Stallard was a leading figure in the predominantly Welsh group, Women for Life on Earth, who were first to arrive at RAF Greenham Common to oppose the UK government's decision to allow the arrival of US nuclear warheads.

They chained themselves to the railings and, rather than leave at the end of the day, decided to stay.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The last peace campaigners, mostly women, left the base in 2000

It was the start of a 19-year campaign that gained worldwide attention as more campaigners flocked to join them.

In one protest alone, 70,000 demonstrators formed a human chain around the air base.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of protestors regularly descended upon the RAF base in Berkshire

A fiercely political and passionate figure, Ms Stallard was later part of the "Grannies for Peace" group who protested against the Iraq War at RAF Fairford in 2003.

A firm believer in the need for more women in politics, she said at the time: "It's heartbreaking. What we need is more women in government, women wouldn't send their children to war."

She lived her entire life in the Ystradgynlais area. She owned a shop in the village and was also involved in fundraising during the 1984-5 miners' strike. She died in 2011, aged 93.

Her family will reveal a commemorative plaque at The Welfare as part of International Women's Day celebrations.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Eunice Stallard also played a key fundraising role during the 1984-5 miners' strike

Similar to blue plaques, the purple plaque scheme was set up by a group of female assembly members (AMs) in 2017 to mark the achievements of outstanding women in Wales.

Ms Stallard was nominated by her great-granddaughter Megan Price.

"[Eunice] was a woman whose resilience and strength knew no bounds and I'm so glad her achievements as a peace campaigner are being recognised in such a way," she said.

"It was important to her to use her identity as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to protest against nuclear weapons, in order to safeguard children and the future. As a family, we are very proud."

Julie Morgan, AM for Cardiff North who helped establish the scheme, said Ms Stallard "embodies the essence" of it as she stood up for what she believed in.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Eunice Stallard is the fifth woman in Wales honoured with a purple plaque

Wynne Roberts, of the Welfare Ystradgynlais, added: "The plaque will serve to remind people of her hard work and dedication to campaigns for peace and community involvement."

Ms Stallard is the fifth person to be awarded a purple plaque, following those dedicated to Chinese community leader Angela Kwok, equalities campaigner Val Feld, Merthyr Tydfil-born feminist historian Ursula Masson and Megan Lloyd George, Wales' first female MP.