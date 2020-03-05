Image caption Mr Foden said he had worked at Ysgol Friars for more than 20 years

A head teacher of one of Wales' oldest schools has denied referring to a teacher as "baby-face" and singling them out after a trip was cancelled.

Neil Foden told a fitness to practise hearing that "documents" for the trip to Fulham Football Club in London "had not been done in a timely manner."

He denies three allegations of unacceptable professional conduct to staff at Ysgol Friars in Bangor.

Responsibility for calling off the trip lay with the teacher, Mr Foden said.

On day four of the Education Workforce Council hearing in Ewloe, Mr Foden was asked by his barrister, Jonathan Storey, about the allegation that he singled out a teacher - known as Person E - for a disciplinary procedure after the cancellation of a football trip to Fulham.

He then denied referring to the teacher as "baby face" to the school's chair of governors, saying he he "was not in the habit of making unguarded comments" to governors.

Asked why he told the governing body of the school that Person E was "known to the police", Mr Foden said that he was aware of allegations of assault and a public order offence related to them.

But he claimed he was not attempting to prejudice the governing body's view of them in doing so.

He said that naming Person E and outlining why he was suspended was "standard practice" for him.

"I did not treat Person E any differently", he said.

Mr Foden faces three allegations about his treatment of staff between 2014 and 2016. The hearing continues.