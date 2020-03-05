Woman not guilty of £1.80 paracetamol theft

Image caption Myfanwy Noella Elliott denied stealing a £1.80 packet of paracetamol

A woman has been found not guilty of theft after being accused of stealing a £1.80 packet of paracetamol.

Myfanwy Noella Elliott, 67, was accused of stealing a box of Panadol Advanced from the Co-op store in Machynlleth, Powys, in October.

The trial, at Caernarfon Crown Court, heard a shop assistant found the box of painkillers in Ms Elliott's bag, but she said they were her own.

A jury found her not guilty by a majority verdict.