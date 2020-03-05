A second coronavirus case has been confirmed in Wales - and the total number of UK cases has risen 115.

The UK's chief medical adviser said they were moving towards the second "delay" phase of their response to the outbreak.

Wales' first coronavirus case was confirmed last week in Swansea. The second is in Cardiff.

Wales' top doctor said the patient had recently returned from northern Italy and is being treated.

More than 92,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, 80,000 of which are in China. Most of the 3,000 people that have died are in China.

Dr Frank Atherton, Wales' chief medical officer, said more than 500 people have now been tested in Wales.

He said the rise in cases "does make the principal of an epidemic that much more likely".

"We're still in the containment phase, we are moving towards the delay phase, but that's a gradual change," said Dr Atherton.

Three new cases of the virus were confirmed in Scotland earlier and medical chief Prof Chris Whitty said it was "highly likely" some people now being infected in the UK have no connection to overseas cases.

Downing Street said it would formally announce when it switches from the contain to delay stage of taking on the virus - and that this has not yet happened.

The government is still deciding what measures will be taken in the delay phase, but has previously said they could include banning big events, closing schools, encouraging people to work from home and dissuading the use of public transport.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government's scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage) had told him that closing schools and stopping big gatherings "don't work as well perhaps as people think in stopping the spread".

What are the latest developments elsewhere?

The worst-hit country outside China is South Korea, which on Wednesday reported 516 new confirmed infections, bringing the total to 5,766. The country's death toll stands at 35.

In an effort to curb the outbreak, South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has announced a ban on face mask exports.

Australia has meanwhile banned entry for all foreign nationals from South Korea. Two people have died from coronavirus in Australia, and another 53 cases have been reported.

Meanwhile, China has reported 139 new cases and 31 deaths, all in Hubei province.

Schools have been closed for at least 10 days in Italy, which is grappling with the worst outbreak outside Asia.

On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund announced $50bn (£39bn) of support for countries hit by the coronavirus. The organisation also warned that global economic growth was now expected to be below the 2.9% rate for 2019.

