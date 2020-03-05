Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flybe attracted between 320,000 and 340,000 passengers a year to Cardiff Airport

Flybe passengers flying to and from Cardiff are being warned not to travel to the airport after the airline collapsed.

The airline went into administration on Wednesday, putting 2,000 jobs at risk.

Up to 340,000 passengers a year flew with the airline from Cardiff Airport to destinations in the UK and Europe.

Cardiff Airport said all Flybe flights were cancelled and people should not travel to the airport unless they had booked alternative flights.

The airport's chief executive Deb Bowen Rees said she was "deeply saddened" by the collapse of the airline, which had made a "hugely positive impact" on the airport.

She said the airport was "actively talking to a number of airlines" about taking over the routes flown by Flybe.

"Given the Flybe news we will focus on filling the core domestic routes which Flybe serve for the region," she said.

"Flights to Anglesey, Teeside and Aberdeen will continue to operate as normal with Eastern Airways.

Simon Calder, travel editor of the Independent, told BBC Radio Wales: "As a proportion of the total operations, Cardiff's departure board is going to be looking very, very thin."

During a recent assembly committee Welsh civil servant Andrew Slade said the airline attracted between 320,000 and 340,000 passengers a year to the airport.