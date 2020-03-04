Campaigners fail to buy Trecadwgan Farm at auction
A community group has failed in its bid to buy a historical farm at auction.
Campaigners confirmed they were outbid for Trecadwgan Farm, near Solva, Pembrokeshire, which eventually sold for £757,000.
Locals wanted to develop and run it as a community farm. The successful bidders are not linked to the group.
The farm, which dates back to the 14th Century, was due to go on sale last year with a guide price of £450,000.
Campaigners asked the council to delay the sale so they could raise funds and draw up a business case.
Pembrokeshire council confirmed the sale on Wednesday.