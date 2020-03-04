Image copyright Pembrokeshire council Image caption Trecadwgan Farm includes a five bed home, outbuildings and 11 acres of land

A community group has failed in its bid to buy a historical farm at auction.

Campaigners confirmed they were outbid for Trecadwgan Farm, near Solva, Pembrokeshire, which eventually sold for £757,000.

Locals wanted to develop and run it as a community farm. The successful bidders are not linked to the group.

The farm, which dates back to the 14th Century, was due to go on sale last year with a guide price of £450,000.

Campaigners asked the council to delay the sale so they could raise funds and draw up a business case.

Pembrokeshire council confirmed the sale on Wednesday.