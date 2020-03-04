Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Thomas Callard-Williams protected his passenger by putting his arm around her as the car went out of control

A 26-year-old chef died after losing control of his car while driving at about 100mph in a 40mph zone, an inquest heard.

Thomas Callard-Williams died when his VW Polo left the road on the A48 near Crack Hill, Bridgend, in April 2019.

The inquest heard how Mr Callard-Williams, from Cardiff, put his arm in front of his passenger to protect her when the crash happened.

The coroner recorded a verdict of death by road traffic collision.

The inquest in Pontypridd heard how Mr Callard-Williams had given his colleague Emily Conibear a lift home from the Ship Inn pub in Barry on the evening of 29 April 2019.

Ms Conibear, 20, told the court he was "driving very fast and braking and accelerating harshly".

She said: "I felt thrilled by the way he was driving. It was exciting. At no point did I feel unsafe".

Ms Conibear said as he lost control of the car, Mr Callard-Williams "extended his left arm across me" and the car landed on its roof in a ditch.

The inquest heard how the VW Polo had been travelling at between 93mph (149km/h) and 115mph (185km/h) in a 40mph (64km/h) zone.

Mr Callard-Williams suffered brain inquiries and a cardiac arrest and died on 2 May.

In a statement his mother Joanne Patterson said he was the "most polite loveable little boy, who gave the best hugs".

Recording a verdict of death as a result of a road traffic collision, Assistant Coroner Nadim Bashir said no alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.