There are nine-mile tailbacks on the M4 in south Wales after both carriageways were closed due to a lorry fire.

The vehicle caught fire on the eastbound slip road at junction 26 of the motorway at Malpas in Newport, with smoke blown across the carriageway.

The A48 dual carriageway south of the city was also closed in both directions due to an earlier crash, but has since reopened.

Gwent Police is advising motorists to avoid the area.