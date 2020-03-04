Carmarthenshire crash leaves two-year-old girl in critical condition
A two-year old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash on private land, police have said.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident took place at about 12:10 GMT on Monday in the Drefach area, near Cross Hands in Carmarthenshire.
The adjoining road was closed until about 15:15.
The girl's family are being supported by specialist police officers, the force said.