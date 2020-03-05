A scheme which connects schools in rural areas via video link will be extended across parts of mid and south west Wales.

The E-sgol project aims to link pupils in remote areas so they can access a greater range of subjects.

Launched in Ceredigion in 2018, it will now be rolled out in schools in Powys and Carmarthenshire.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the "innovative scheme" made "a real difference".

E-sgol, similar to an idea first adopted in Scotland, uses video technology to connect classrooms, so pupils from one school can join classes at others.

It also allows teachers to give pupils live feedback.

Those behind the scheme said it could also create links with universities to provide "enrichment sessions" for AS and A-level.

So far, 102 pupils have studied across 18 subjects, including further mathematics, criminology, politics and Mandarin, with lessons available in English and Welsh.

James and Jasey are students at Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter, Ceredigion, where the scheme is running.

James said: "It opens up a lot of opportunities for students in certain schools which maybe don't have access to the teachers who specialise in that subject."

He said, while his school had the teachers for subjects he studied, such as further maths, physics and computer science, other schools benefitted as a result.

Jasey said lessons taught via video link had a different feel to the traditional ones.

"It doesn't feel the same as a normal lesson to me, just because I guess there is less interaction.

"But the teacher is still helpful, listens out and asks question."

He said, after some initial teething problems, lessons now "go smoothly".

Overall, Jasey said the scheme was a good thing because it allowed him to study further maths, which he hoped would improve his chances of doing an economics or maths degree.

Gareth Lanagan, an E-sgol co-ordinator, said there had been "scepticism" of video teaching but the project had shown it could provide a "sliding-doors moment" for pupils studying subjects they might not have otherwise.

"What we were finding was there's a bit of a postcode lottery at the moment in terms of the subjects that are available to kids in different parts of Wales, but this is balancing that out," he added.

Ms Williams said she felt passionately that all school pupils, no matter where they are located, should have the same study opportunities.

"Taking action to support rural schools has been one of my top priorities over this government's term," she added.

Dr Lewis Pryce, a maths teacher at Llanfyllin High School, in Powys, where the scheme has also been running, said any apprehensions he had at first had now evaporated.

"By now, I see no difference between my video lessons and my traditional lessons," he said.