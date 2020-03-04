Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf Council Image caption The cost of repairs after the flood is much higher than the original estimate of £250,000, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council says

Fundraisers across Wales have made more than £250,000 to help communities rebuild after Storm Dennis on the GoFundMe platform.

Flooding last month devastated homes, businesses and rugby clubs, with towns such as Pontypridd and Monmouth worst affected.

A page set up by actor Michael Sheen has raised more than £77,000 and one by Rhondda MP Chris Bryant £30,000.

Sheen said members of his own family had to be rescued because of flooding.

He was one of many to set up donations pages in Wales, writing on his: "I see people working together to help their friends and neighbours.

"I see communities coming together and helping one another.

"I see people on the frontline doing everything they can to support those families whose lives have been turned upside down in the last few days."

Image caption Taff Street in Pontypridd was left underwater after heavy rain

A spokeswoman for the crowdfunding platform said: "In terms of campaigns created for a single event, Storm Dennis represents the biggest fundraising effort we've seen in Wales so far.

"The vast majority of campaigns have been started in Wales and have raised more than £250,000."

She added: It's been a huge fundraising effort and testament to the community spirit of people across Wales."