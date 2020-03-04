Image caption Mr Price Hughes's operation took place at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan

A surgeon had "got into difficulty" while performing a bowel operation on a man who died a few days later, an inquest has been told.

Arthur Price Hughes, 81, died after an operation at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire in October 2014.

Ruthin Coroner's Court was told by Mr Price Hughes's son that his abdomen had not been closed during the operation.

He added the family was told the surgeon was sacked soon after the operation.

Mr Price Hughes, from Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy, died four days after an operation to remove a partial obstruction to the bowel which had been caused by cancer.

Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest is taking place at Ruthin County Hall

Coroner John Gittins read out statements to the court from Mr Price Hughes's children, Ian Hughes and Haf Hughes.

Mr Hughes's statement said: "The operation took over six hours and things had 'not gone well'. His abdomen wasn't closed and he had a second operation.

"We were informed that during the first operation the locum had got into a bit of difficult, he had been sacked and the GMC (General Medical Council) had been informed.

Ms Hughes said: "There had been complications. My father had suffered serious blood loss. The wound had been packed but would remain open.

"A nurse informed us about the complications in the first operation. The consultant Mr Moore had been supervising the surgery but had to leave to attend an emergency.

"After the surgery the locum was immediately sacked. A nationwide alert was issued to all hospitals not to employ the man."

The inquest continues.