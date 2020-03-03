Image copyright Google Image caption Mason Richardson was hit on the A4226 in the early hours of Saturday morning

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on a road leading to Cardiff Airport has been named as 19-year-old Mason Richardson.

Mr Richardson was hit at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday morning on the A4226 in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

The family of Mr Richardson, who was from Boverton, said he was a "much-loved son and friend who was loved and liked by many".

South Wales Police has appealed for information about the incident.

The force added it was interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of a blue Citroen C1 or two pedestrians walking in the area between 02:00 and 02:30.