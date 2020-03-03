Image caption Cash-strapped councils have sought to close or find new operators for public toilets

Public toilets which were closed in a Pembrokeshire town last summer could re-open due to public demand.

The block in West Street car park, Fishguard, shut in July 2019, being replaced by facilities at the new bus station on Ffordd yr Efail.

County council leaders have been told it led to an "unacceptable" number of complaints from residents and visitors.

Subject to cabinet approval, the West Street block will reopen with £9,000 support from the town council.

It will have two cubicles - one unisex and one disabled - and will reopen on a pay-to-use basis, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fishguard and its harbour are popular with visitors

Pembrokeshire County Council currently funds three toilets in the area, with Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council set to take over the running costs of two - Lower Town and the bus station.

The county council will continue to fund the re-opened West Street toilets and facilities at Goodwick.

The Parc y Shwt toilets, which closed at the same time as West Street, have been declared surplus to council requirements and will not re-open.