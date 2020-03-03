Image caption Michael Hillitt was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday

An "irredeemable paedophile" has been sentenced to 21 years in jail after being found guilty of a string of rape and child sexual abuse charges.

Michael Hillitt, 69, denied 32 historical offences but was convicted and sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

In a court statement, one victim said: "Everything was a struggle and I didn't have a clue when he was going to assault me next."

The court heard Hillitt's "sexual deviance" spanned six decades.

Among the offences, Hillitt, from Cwrt Dowlais, Cwmbran, Torfaen, was convicted of rape, attempted rape, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault of a child under 13, causing a child to watch a sexual act, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual activity with a child.

'Shame and embarrassment'

Judge Daniel Williams said Hillitt's crimes were uncovered when one of his victims told a nurse on a psychiatric ward about the abuse.

"Through shame and embarrassment the assaults were not disclosed for many years," he said.

The court heard Hillitt had also been convicted for a serious sexual offence on a nine-year-old boy in 1968.

"Your sexual deviance spans six decades. You are an irredeemable paedophile," said Judge Williams.

He made Hillitt the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for life.

And he praised the bravery of Hillitt's victims for coming forward.

After the hearing, Det Con Rhodri Parry, from Gwent Police, said: "We hope the sentence imposed today allows the survivors of Michael Hillitt's abuse to continue the process of rebuilding their lives.

"We want to reassure anyone that there is a whole range of support out there, not only from the police but from partner agencies, who can help you through the entire process of disclosing abuse."