A total of 450 people have been tested for coronavirus in Wales, the nation's chief medical officer has said.

Only one case of the virus, which has infected 86,000 people worldwide, has been confirmed - a man from Swansea who had returned from northern Italy.

Dr Frank Atherton said there was "active surveillance in place" of patients coming through intensive care or seeing their GP.

He was giving details of the Welsh response to the outbreak of the virus.

Dr Atherton said it was a time for a "period of calm reflection" with a "mantra" of personal hygiene and looking at social contact, and a time for businesses and employers to prepare.

There are currently no plans to close schools and decisions to do so would only be taken with the scientific evidence to back it up.

He outlined what would happen during different phases of the outbreak, potentially involving a pandemic.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

With the NHS, there was a scenario which could see operations cancelled and outpatient clinics stopped, but all health boards had plans in case this happened.

Once there were significant numbers, patients would be treated locally in isolation facilities and all hospitals were looking at that if necessary.

'Protect the most vulnerable'

Dr Atherton said there needed to be advice if a person had a cold, not to visit an elderly relative in a care home, for example, to "help protect the most vulnerable".

Most cases were likely to be mild but there was a significant risk the NHS would have to treat more patients.

Overall planning across the UK was consistent but could be tailored depending on how it behaved in different parts of the country.

His "best guess" was cases would escalate and modelling suggested this would happen from April, followed by six to eight weeks of a significant increase with a peak towards May and June, before a downturn.

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the immediate focus was on containment and delaying the spread.

The NHS 111 line was now available across Wales for coronavirus advice and support, he said.

There were no details about additional resources from the Treasury, but this might involve stepping outside normal funding arrangements depending on the spread of the virus.

Plans are also being made to cover increased NHS staff absence, including increasing capacity in hospitals and treating people in their own homes.