Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's body was found by workers arriving for their morning shifts

A teenager was "ruthlessly hunted down" through a town and subjected to a "swift, bloody and merciless" knife attack, a court has heard.

Harry Baker's body was found early on 28 August 2019 at a container port in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

The 17-year-old, from Cardiff, was involved in a drug feud with the defendants, Newport Crown Court was told.

Six men and a 16-year-old boy all deny murder.

Raymond Thompson, 47, Lewis Evans, 61, Ryan Palmer, 33, Peter McCarthy, 36, all of Barry, Leon Clifford, 22, Leon Symons, 21, both of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, all deny murder.

Mr Palmer, Mr Symons, Mr McCarthy, Mr Thompson, and the boy also deny violent disorder.

Mr Evans denies a charge of assisting an offender.

Clifford has already admitted manslaughter and told police he climbed into the compound and stabbed Harry.

Paul Lewis QC, prosecuting, said Harry had been selling drugs in Barry with his friend Louis Johnson when the pair were "ambushed" at Little Moors Hill.

Image caption Harry and Louis tried to hide in the Barry Intermodal Terminal on Wimborne Road

They ran away from the "armed deadly gang" for about a mile through the town, until they tried to hide in the secure docklands yard.

"He thought he would be safe there but he was wrong. His killers were determined," Mr Lewis added.

"They subjected him to a swift, bloody and merciless attack before they fled the scene.

"Harry Baker was found lying face down on the ground. He had been repeatedly stabbed and his clothing had been stripped from his body."

The court was told Louis Johnson had escaped, but had not cooperated with the police inquiry.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.