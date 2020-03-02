Wales

Charge over attack on 77-year-old man who fought back

  • 2 March 2020
An assailant with Trevor Watson Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption CCTV footage captured Trevor Watson fighting off a man outside Sainsbury's

A man has been charged with attempted robbery after a 77-year-old man fought off a would-be mugger outside a supermarket last month.

Michael Leonard Collins, 40, of Tremorfa in Cardiff, was remanded in custody at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He will appear in court on 20 March.

CCTV footage captured Trevor Watson, 77, fighting off a man at a Sainsbury's cash machine in the Roath area of Cardiff on 5 February.
Image caption Trevor Weston was attacked early in the morning

