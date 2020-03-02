Charge over attack on 77-year-old man who fought back
2 March 2020
A man has been charged with attempted robbery after a 77-year-old man fought off a would-be mugger outside a supermarket last month.
Michael Leonard Collins, 40, of Tremorfa in Cardiff, was remanded in custody at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He will appear in court on 20 March.
CCTV footage captured Trevor Watson, 77, fighting off a man at a Sainsbury's cash machine in the Roath area of Cardiff on 5 February.