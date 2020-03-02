Image copyright Flintshire County Council Image caption The former day centre has already been used as a night shelter on an occasional basis

Homeless people in Flintshire will be supported seven days a week following the opening of a new night shelter.

Last September the county was left without emergency beds for rough sleepers after a pilot scheme in Holywell was withdrawn at short notice by a housing association.

Since then, Flintshire council used a former day centre on Deeside as a homeless shelter during severe weather.

It will now be open permanently after planning permission was approved.

Until now the Glanrafon Centre, opposite Deeside Leisure Centre in Queensferry, has only been opened when Flintshire's Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has been implemented.

Conversion work has been carried out to create sleeping space, toilets and bathing facilities, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The shelter will also provide drug and alcohol services, medical support and housing assistance.

Council bosses said the premises had space for 12 people, with seven currently using it on a "fairly regular" basis.

The shelter is expected to open every night from 19:00 to 11:00 and will be staffed by a full time co-ordinator and five part-time workers.