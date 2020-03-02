Image copyright Genna Field Image caption Grandmother Alison Field (left) and parents Genna Field and Richard Bevan with their newborn

A woman gave birth to her baby girl in a car on the side of a road.

Genna Field's contractions began while at home in the early hours on Sunday so she phoned her mother to drive her and her partner to hospital.

But the baby did not want to wait and they had to pull over on the A470 in Merthyr Tydfil, and grandmother Alison Field helped deliver her on the front passenger seat.

They called for an ambulance but police officers passing by stopped to help.

"She came so quickly. It was quite frightening," said Ms Field, 33, who has two other children.

Image copyright Genna Field Image caption Baby Bevan, who weighs 6lb 11oz, arrived 17 days early

Ms Field, from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taff, said she was not too concerned when the contractions began as the baby was not due for another 17 days so she initially got into a bath.

But as they continued she decided to go to hospital.

They were concerned at first because the baby, who is yet to be named, did not initially cry or take a breath until her own mother "rubbed her and rubbed her".

By chance, patrolling officers from South Wales Police stopped to check on the vehicle parked on the road.

Ms Field said an officer drove the family's car to Prince Charles Hospital, following the police vehicle.

Skip Twitter post by @SWPMerthyr Whilst patrolling, response officers of #T3MERTHYR discovered that an occupant of a vehicle stopped on the A470 was in fact in labour! Baby was delivered with the assistance of Grandmother and all were safely conveyed to hospital. #Congratulations & #HappyStDavidsDay 🚔👶🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿^6293 — South Wales Police Merthyr Tydfil (@SWPMerthyr) March 1, 2020 Report

The officers had called ahead and staff were waiting outside when they arrived on St David's Day following the baby's arrival at about 03:00 GMT.

They later tweeted that "all were safely conveyed to hospital".

Ms Field, a beauty student and part-time residential home worker, said she could not thank officers enough for "keeping everyone calm" during the "traumatic" experience.

She described baby Bevan, who weighed 6lb 11oz, as "perfect".