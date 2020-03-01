Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The main rail line between Cardiff and Bridgend has reopened after flooding at Llanharan

Rail disruption is set to continue for passengers on Monday due to flood damage to tracks, according to bosses.

A replacement bus service is operating between Pontypridd and Aberdare due to damage in several places on the line in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

A landslip has also covered the line near Mountain Ash, according to Network Rail and Transport for Wales.

Several roads remain closed due to flooding, landslips and fallen trees, according to Traffic Wales.

A family managed to walk away unhurt when a tree landed on their car in one incident overnight.

Image copyright Transport for Wales Image caption Work is under way to fix track damage in several locations, including at Mountain Ash

Strong winds caused disruption across Wales on Saturday after heavy rain led to rail disruptions on Friday.

The south Wales mainline has since reopened between Cardiff and Bridgend, along with the Treherbert line.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales said staff were "working around the clock to reopen affected lines".

In a joint statement, they said: "We are working closely together to minimise any disruption and will do all we can to keep our customers moving.

"But the situation is changing all the time and, therefore, services are likely to be disrupted with last minute alterations."

Assessments are due to be completed on the track at Aberdare on Sunday.

However, they said there would not be a full service on Monday and services would start and terminate at Pontypridd with a replacement bus service operating between Pontypridd and Aberdare.

The Conwy Valley Line remains closed with a rail replacement bus service operating between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog after being hit by Storm Ciara in February.

Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling.