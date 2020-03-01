Image copyright Met Office Image caption The warning is between midnight and 10:00 GMT

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for icy conditions overnight and into the Monday morning rush hour for parts of Wales.

It says showers are likely to persist over north Wales and Powys in the early hours, with some snow expected on higher ground.

The warning, between midnight and 10:00 GMT covers Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham.

The conditions could cause some disruption, the Met Office says.

"Some snow is likely to fall over higher routes but any accumulations will be small and only affect a few sites," it says.