Image copyright Isle of Anglesey council Image caption Paul Mee said his reaction was to "slam the brakes" when he saw the tree falling

A motorist has spoken of his relief after he and his family walked away unhurt when a tree landed on their car during Storm Jorge.

Paul Mee was driving on the A545 between Menai Bridge and Beaumaris, Anglesey, on Saturday night.

The tree landed on the bonnet of the new red vehicle, writing it off.

The road, known as the Garth bends, forms part of the Anglesey half marathon circuit, which has had to be re-routed for Sunday's race.

Image copyright Steve Barnard Image caption The family were relieved they could all get out of the car

"I was driving as the tree came down," he said. "I got a glimpse of the upper branches coming down and my reaction was to slam the brakes.

"Afterwards there was shock and relief that we could get out of the car."