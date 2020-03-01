Image copyright Google Image caption The road in Barry was closed on Saturday with people asked to use alternative routes

A 19-year-old man has died after being hit by a car on a road leading to Cardiff Airport.

South Wales Police said the incident happened at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday on the A4226 in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have seen how the blue Citreon C1 was being driven or who saw two pedestrians walking in the area around the time.

The man's family has been informed.